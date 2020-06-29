All apartments in Long Beach
7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B

7890 East Spring Street · (562) 987-3242 ext. 112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
The Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
El Dorado Lakes 1 bedroom Condo - Great upper one bedroom one bath condo with one car carport. Laminate flooring, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Enclosed balcony, blinds, and fireplace. This tranquil property has many lakes and water features throughout the gated community, and also includes community tennis, spa, pool and clubhouse. Shown by appointment Monday - Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Greg (562)987-3242 SORRY - NO PETS PLEASE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3875814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B have any available units?
7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B have?
Some of 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B currently offering any rent specials?
7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B pet-friendly?
No, 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B offer parking?
Yes, 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B offers parking.
Does 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B have a pool?
Yes, 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B has a pool.
Does 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B have accessible units?
No, 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B does not have accessible units.
Does 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B has units with dishwashers.
