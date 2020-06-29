7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B

Amenities

El Dorado Lakes 1 bedroom Condo - Great upper one bedroom one bath condo with one car carport. Laminate flooring, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Enclosed balcony, blinds, and fireplace. This tranquil property has many lakes and water features throughout the gated community, and also includes community tennis, spa, pool and clubhouse. Shown by appointment Monday - Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Greg (562)987-3242 SORRY - NO PETS PLEASE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3875814)