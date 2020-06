Amenities

in unit laundry parking ceiling fan extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1 bed, 1 bath, 600 sf, one of two rear units in the back behind main house at 766 Gladys Ave in Rose Park. Fresh paint, new carpet. Kitchen includes vinyl flooring, stove/oven and refrigerator. Ceiling fan, extra storage in bedroom, room for stackable washer and dryer. Parking directly in front of unit. Great old Long Beach neighborhood between 7th & 8th and Redondo & Cherry. Near shopping and transportation. Landlord pays refuse and water. Tenant pays all other utilities.