Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
75 West Market Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:02 AM

75 West Market Street

75 West Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

75 West Market Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Sutter

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartment in North Long Beach
Spacious living room and dining area leads to the spacious new kitchen
Stove & refrigerator included
Upper left unit
1-car garage included
On-site laundry facility

$25 application fee per adult.
Visit our website to apply online www.wrateam.com

Requirements:
No Evictions
Credit score to be 600 or above
Salary to be 3x's the rental amount monthly

For showing appointments please call our office (562)421-9341.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 5/13/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 West Market Street have any available units?
75 West Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 West Market Street have?
Some of 75 West Market Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 West Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 West Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 West Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 West Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 75 West Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 75 West Market Street offers parking.
Does 75 West Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 West Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 West Market Street have a pool?
No, 75 West Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 West Market Street have accessible units?
No, 75 West Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 West Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 West Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.

