741 Orizaba Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Bright 2 BR, 1 BA Lower Level apartment located near the desirable Historical Rose Park. Ideally located near many dining and shopping venues. Unit offers stove and newer carpet. Street parking only. The property offers On-Site Manager and On Site Laundry. DirecTV service is available without installing your own dish///



Similar unit pictures ///Can call or text Cristal at 562-508-1069 to pre book a viewing.



All GGB Properties applicants must complete GGB Properties Application and Requirements. GGB does not accept 3rd party approved applications or credit checks.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.