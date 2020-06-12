All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 741 Orizaba Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
741 Orizaba Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

741 Orizaba Avenue

741 Orizaba Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

741 Orizaba Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright 2 BR, 1 BA Lower Level apartment located near the desirable Historical Rose Park. Ideally located near many dining and shopping venues. Unit offers stove and newer carpet. Street parking only. The property offers On-Site Manager and On Site Laundry. DirecTV service is available without installing your own dish///

Similar unit pictures ///Can call or text Cristal at 562-508-1069 to pre book a viewing.

All GGB Properties applicants must complete GGB Properties Application and Requirements. GGB does not accept 3rd party approved applications or credit checks.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Orizaba Avenue have any available units?
741 Orizaba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 741 Orizaba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
741 Orizaba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Orizaba Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 741 Orizaba Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 741 Orizaba Avenue offer parking?
No, 741 Orizaba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 741 Orizaba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Orizaba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Orizaba Avenue have a pool?
No, 741 Orizaba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 741 Orizaba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 741 Orizaba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Orizaba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Orizaba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine