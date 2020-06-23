734 Linden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fabulous upper level unit features fresh carpet, paint, stove, refrigerator, and gated entry! With an open floor plan and lots of large windows for ample natural lighting, the unit feels larger than the already spacious 500 square feet for a studio apartment. The exterior of the building is well-maintained. Just a few minutes from the beach and blocks from downtown with shopping, dining and entertainment!



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

• Credit score must be no less than 600

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.