All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 734 Linden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
734 Linden Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:35 PM

734 Linden Avenue

734 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Saint Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

734 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fabulous upper level unit features fresh carpet, paint, stove, refrigerator, and gated entry! With an open floor plan and lots of large windows for ample natural lighting, the unit feels larger than the already spacious 500 square feet for a studio apartment. The exterior of the building is well-maintained. Just a few minutes from the beach and blocks from downtown with shopping, dining and entertainment!

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Linden Avenue have any available units?
734 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 734 Linden Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
734 Linden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Linden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 734 Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 734 Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 734 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 734 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 734 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 734 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine