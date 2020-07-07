719 E. Medio St. - 11

Amenities

Property Address: 719 E. Medio Street, Long Beach, CA 90802



For Questions or Showing Times Please text 315-5728748 or email yunie @ entouragepm.com



Stunning NEW 1-bed, NEW Hardwood Floors, by the Beach!



Rent - $1,595



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



You will fall in love with this stunning studio located in a charming Art-Deco style building.



The unit will feature brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen.



Coin operated laundry room on site



Submit the following with completed rental application:

-Drivers License/ID

-Copy of SSN

-Proof of Income

-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



Located at the "Gateway" of Downtown Long Beach diagonally across from the famous Villa Riviera building. You are quick walk across the street and down the stairs to the beach!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.