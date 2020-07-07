719 E. Medio St. - 11

Amenities
roperty Address: 719 E. Medio Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
For Questions or Showing Times Please text 315-5728748 or email yunie @ entouragepm.com
Stunning NEW 1-bed, NEW Hardwood Floors, by the Beach!
Rent - $1,595
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
You will fall in love with this stunning studio located in a charming Art-Deco style building.
The unit will feature brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
Coin operated laundry room on site
Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Located at the "Gateway" of Downtown Long Beach diagonally across from the famous Villa Riviera building. You are quick walk across the street and down the stairs to the beach!
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.