Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:15 AM

719 E. Medio St. - 11

719 Medio Street · No Longer Available
Location

719 Medio Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
accessible
roperty Address: 719 E. Medio Street, Long Beach, CA 90802

For Questions or Showing Times Please text 315-5728748 or email yunie @ entouragepm.com

Stunning NEW 1-bed, NEW Hardwood Floors, by the Beach!

Rent - $1,595

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

You will fall in love with this stunning studio located in a charming Art-Deco style building.

The unit will feature brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

Coin operated laundry room on site

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Located at the "Gateway" of Downtown Long Beach diagonally across from the famous Villa Riviera building. You are quick walk across the street and down the stairs to the beach!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 E. Medio St. - 11 have any available units?
719 E. Medio St. - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 E. Medio St. - 11 have?
Some of 719 E. Medio St. - 11's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 E. Medio St. - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
719 E. Medio St. - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 E. Medio St. - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 719 E. Medio St. - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 719 E. Medio St. - 11 offer parking?
No, 719 E. Medio St. - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 719 E. Medio St. - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 E. Medio St. - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 E. Medio St. - 11 have a pool?
No, 719 E. Medio St. - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 719 E. Medio St. - 11 have accessible units?
Yes, 719 E. Medio St. - 11 has accessible units.
Does 719 E. Medio St. - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 E. Medio St. - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.

