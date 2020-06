Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

7165 ORANGE - 7165 Available 10/01/19 NORTH LONG BEACH **TWO BEDROOMS + DEN** - THIS IS THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR!! THIS CUTE TWO BEDROOM HOME HAS AN ADDED DEN WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. THE HOME HAS JUST RECENTLY BEEN PAINTED INSIDE, NEW CARPET AND VINYL FLOOR COVERINGS. THE KITCHEN IS LIGHT AND AIRY AND ADJOINS THE LARGE EATING AREA. THERE ARE WASHER DRYER HOOKUPS IN THE SERVICE PORCH. THE WINDOWS ARE ALL ENERGY EFFICIENT DUAL PANED WINDOWS. THERE IS A LONG DRIVEWAY AND A TWO CAR DETACHED GARAGE. THE BACKYARD WILL SOON HAVE NEW GRASS PLANTED. CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME.



(RLNE5169937)