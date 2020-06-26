6890 Paramount Blvd. 8

Amenities

Extra Large one Bedroom Unit at 600 sg Ft.



1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...



* Full size kitchen

* Large size living room

* Freshly painted throughout

* New carpet

* Newer Plank Flooring

* Lots of storage space

* Large bathroom

* Large Bedroom

* Non Smoking Building

* No pets Property

* One year lease

Call my James 310-508-0865 or Manager Maria 562 219-9812 to view



Rent $1375 / month.

Deposit $1200

Application Fee $35

Cover Parking and extra storage is available for an extra fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21674

No Pets Allowed



