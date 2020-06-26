All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

6890 Paramount Blvd. 8

6890 Paramount Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6890 Paramount Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90805
Artesia Freeway Corridor

Amenities

parking
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 21674

Extra Large one Bedroom Unit at 600 sg Ft.

1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...

* Full size kitchen
* Large size living room
* Freshly painted throughout
* New carpet
* Newer Plank Flooring
* Lots of storage space
* Large bathroom
* Large Bedroom
* Non Smoking Building
* No pets Property
* One year lease
Call my James 310-508-0865 or Manager Maria 562 219-9812 to view

Rent $1375 / month.
Deposit $1200
Application Fee $35
Cover Parking and extra storage is available for an extra fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21674
Property Id 21674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 have any available units?
6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 have?
Some of 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8's amenities include parking, extra storage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 currently offering any rent specials?
6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 pet-friendly?
No, 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 offer parking?
Yes, 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 offers parking.
Does 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 have a pool?
No, 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 does not have a pool.
Does 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 have accessible units?
No, 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6890 Paramount Blvd. 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

