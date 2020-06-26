6890 Paramount Blvd. 8

6890 Paramount Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90805 Artesia Freeway Corridor
Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 21674
Extra Large one Bedroom Unit at 600 sg Ft.
1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...
* Full size kitchen * Large size living room * Freshly painted throughout * New carpet * Newer Plank Flooring * Lots of storage space * Large bathroom * Large Bedroom * Non Smoking Building * No pets Property * One year lease Call my James 310-508-0865 or Manager Maria 562 219-9812 to view
Rent $1375 / month. Deposit $1200 Application Fee $35 Cover Parking and extra storage is available for an extra fee. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21674 Property Id 21674
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
