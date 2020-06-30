All apartments in Long Beach
6829 E Almada Street

6829 Almada Street · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Almada Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Atherton South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/3 bath home! - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/3 bath home! The original home as been transformed with modern finishes and the open space for all to enjoy. This includes easy flow to the backyard coming out of the great room of the kitchen, living and dining rooms. Outside you will enjoy the pergola area with sunshades, or can relax on the grass. The kitchen is furnished new appliances to serve the needs of those living there or entertain guests. At the end of the day, retreat to the master suite which includes a 10-foot vaulted ceiling, an on-suite full bathroom, his & her closet, and direct access to the patio area. Solar skylights shower down sunlight for a warm feel walking the hallway. The second bedroom has its own full bathroom as well. The home includes air conditioning to go with the new HVAC system and electrical and plumbing updates. Washer and dryer are inside the home. To further enjoy this beautiful home, gardener services are included. Close to Eldroado park, bike paths, the oceans is about 1 mile and plenty of retails shopping near-by. We look forward to showing you the home to see and feel the beauty for yourself. Rent updated 3/25; new security deposit amount posted 4/10.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5606092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 E Almada Street have any available units?
6829 E Almada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 E Almada Street have?
Some of 6829 E Almada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 E Almada Street currently offering any rent specials?
6829 E Almada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 E Almada Street pet-friendly?
No, 6829 E Almada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6829 E Almada Street offer parking?
No, 6829 E Almada Street does not offer parking.
Does 6829 E Almada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6829 E Almada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 E Almada Street have a pool?
No, 6829 E Almada Street does not have a pool.
Does 6829 E Almada Street have accessible units?
No, 6829 E Almada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 E Almada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6829 E Almada Street does not have units with dishwashers.

