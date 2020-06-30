6829 E Almada Street

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/3 bath home! - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/3 bath home! The original home as been transformed with modern finishes and the open space for all to enjoy. This includes easy flow to the backyard coming out of the great room of the kitchen, living and dining rooms. Outside you will enjoy the pergola area with sunshades, or can relax on the grass. The kitchen is furnished new appliances to serve the needs of those living there or entertain guests. At the end of the day, retreat to the master suite which includes a 10-foot vaulted ceiling, an on-suite full bathroom, his & her closet, and direct access to the patio area. Solar skylights shower down sunlight for a warm feel walking the hallway. The second bedroom has its own full bathroom as well. The home includes air conditioning to go with the new HVAC system and electrical and plumbing updates. Washer and dryer are inside the home. To further enjoy this beautiful home, gardener services are included. Close to Eldroado park, bike paths, the oceans is about 1 mile and plenty of retails shopping near-by. We look forward to showing you the home to see and feel the beauty for yourself. Rent updated 3/25; new security deposit amount posted 4/10.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5606092)