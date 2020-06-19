All apartments in Long Beach
6829 E Almada Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6829 E Almada Street

6829 E Almada St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6829 E Almada St, Long Beach, CA 90815
Atherton South

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This three bedroom three bath home has been 80% remodeled. Enter into the great room which has a view of the spacious enclosed private back yard. The kitchen has been equipped with top of the line Whirlpool 5 burner gas stove and dishwasher. An artistic tile counter visually separates the living room and the kitchen areas. The master suite features 2 closets and a10 foot ceiling with sliding doors entering the back yard. All bathrooms have Kohler fixtures and low flush toilets. Brand new plumbing, ac, heater and electrical panel. For your convenience no yard work required as a gardener is supplied
by the landlord. Welcome home once you add your furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 E Almada Street have any available units?
6829 E Almada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 E Almada Street have?
Some of 6829 E Almada Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 E Almada Street currently offering any rent specials?
6829 E Almada Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 E Almada Street pet-friendly?
No, 6829 E Almada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6829 E Almada Street offer parking?
Yes, 6829 E Almada Street does offer parking.
Does 6829 E Almada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 E Almada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 E Almada Street have a pool?
Yes, 6829 E Almada Street has a pool.
Does 6829 E Almada Street have accessible units?
No, 6829 E Almada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 E Almada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 E Almada Street has units with dishwashers.
