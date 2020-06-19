6829 E Almada Street

Amenities

This three bedroom three bath home has been 80% remodeled. Enter into the great room which has a view of the spacious enclosed private back yard. The kitchen has been equipped with top of the line Whirlpool 5 burner gas stove and dishwasher. An artistic tile counter visually separates the living room and the kitchen areas. The master suite features 2 closets and a10 foot ceiling with sliding doors entering the back yard. All bathrooms have Kohler fixtures and low flush toilets. Brand new plumbing, ac, heater and electrical panel. For your convenience no yard work required as a gardener is supplied

by the landlord. Welcome home once you add your furniture!