Long Beach, CA
672 Stanley Ave
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

672 Stanley Ave

672 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

672 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
672 Stanley Ave Available 02/15/20 The Most Exquisite Little Home in Rose Park - This quaint, Spanish style 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Rose Park South is ready for you to call home. With approx. 900 square feet, it has all that you need for comfort: hardwood floors, central A/C, lots of windows to let in sunshine, 2 full bathrooms, a one car garage plus parking space in driveway. Kitchen comes equipped with granite counters, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range, and new dishwasher. Laundry machines also included. Stylish details throughout including a front window seat, antique light fixtures, a fully furnished cozy patio with potted plants and a soothing water feature. Paid gardener.
A small, well behaved pet will be considered with completed application.
Located at 672 Stanley Ave., Long Beach CA 90814.
Call today for a private viewing appointment: 562-233-9999

(RLNE5492286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 Stanley Ave have any available units?
672 Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 672 Stanley Ave have?
Some of 672 Stanley Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 672 Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
672 Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 672 Stanley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 672 Stanley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 672 Stanley Ave offers parking.
Does 672 Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 672 Stanley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 672 Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 672 Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 672 Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 672 Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 672 Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.

