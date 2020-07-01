Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

672 Stanley Ave Available 02/15/20 The Most Exquisite Little Home in Rose Park - This quaint, Spanish style 2 bedroom, 2 bath house in Rose Park South is ready for you to call home. With approx. 900 square feet, it has all that you need for comfort: hardwood floors, central A/C, lots of windows to let in sunshine, 2 full bathrooms, a one car garage plus parking space in driveway. Kitchen comes equipped with granite counters, all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range, and new dishwasher. Laundry machines also included. Stylish details throughout including a front window seat, antique light fixtures, a fully furnished cozy patio with potted plants and a soothing water feature. Paid gardener.

A small, well behaved pet will be considered with completed application.

Located at 672 Stanley Ave., Long Beach CA 90814.

Call today for a private viewing appointment: 562-233-9999



(RLNE5492286)