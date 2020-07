Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute studio with a backyard! Convenient walk-able and bike-able location with easy access to the freeways. The interior has a lot of charm with hardwood floors, bay window, hardwood floors, claw foot tub and built-ins. Ample closet space. Free laundry in the building. Water and sewer are included in the rent. Pet OK! You must see this!