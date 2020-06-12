All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

6547 Downey Avenue

6547 Downey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6547 Downey Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the lovely area of Downey. Part of a duplex Property. This cozy back house has a very spacious living room and kitchen with a very nice granite counter tops. Every room in the house has wooden floors that gives this charming back house that classic look. The house also has a detached one car garage with dryer hookups. Additional onsite parking available for $50/mo. You can also lounge in your own front yard or private backyard area. Very close to freeways, dining and shopping centers. This property will go fast. Contact Joe Or Sue for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 Downey Avenue have any available units?
6547 Downey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6547 Downey Avenue have?
Some of 6547 Downey Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 Downey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6547 Downey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 Downey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6547 Downey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6547 Downey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6547 Downey Avenue offers parking.
Does 6547 Downey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6547 Downey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 Downey Avenue have a pool?
No, 6547 Downey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6547 Downey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6547 Downey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 Downey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6547 Downey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
