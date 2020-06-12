6547 Downey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!!! Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the lovely area of Downey. Part of a duplex Property. This cozy back house has a very spacious living room and kitchen with a very nice granite counter tops. Every room in the house has wooden floors that gives this charming back house that classic look. The house also has a detached one car garage with dryer hookups. Additional onsite parking available for $50/mo. You can also lounge in your own front yard or private backyard area. Very close to freeways, dining and shopping centers. This property will go fast. Contact Joe Or Sue for more info!