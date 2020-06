Amenities

Single Family Home in North Long Beach on pleasant tree lined street just waiting for its new family! Brick fireplace, laminate wood and tile floors. Two car automatic garage with washer and dryer hookups. Huge gated yard with covered patio for those sunny days. Possible RV parking. Nice kitchen with granite countertops. Available now!