Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6500 E De Leon Street

6500 Deleon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6500 Deleon Street, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
The opportunity to live in architecture is presented with this exceptional midcentury modern home designed by Paul Tay. Featuring soaring natural wood open beam ceilings and a light filled open floor plan in 1,826 square feet of living space, the home reflects Tay’s masterful blend of light, natural wood finishes, custom cabinetry and connection to outdoor spaces. The lot measures 7,760 square feet and affords a covered patio and spacious private yard in the back, and a courtyard at the front, both of which flow seamlessly from the interior though expansive sliding glass doors. The property is located on a quiet interior street in La Marina Estates, a serene neighborhood of custom homes characterized by parkways, mature trees, pride of ownership and a strong sense of community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 E De Leon Street have any available units?
6500 E De Leon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 E De Leon Street have?
Some of 6500 E De Leon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 E De Leon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6500 E De Leon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 E De Leon Street pet-friendly?
No, 6500 E De Leon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6500 E De Leon Street offer parking?
No, 6500 E De Leon Street does not offer parking.
Does 6500 E De Leon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 E De Leon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 E De Leon Street have a pool?
No, 6500 E De Leon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6500 E De Leon Street have accessible units?
No, 6500 E De Leon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 E De Leon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 E De Leon Street has units with dishwashers.
