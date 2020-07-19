6500 E De Leon Street

Amenities

The opportunity to live in architecture is presented with this exceptional midcentury modern home designed by Paul Tay. Featuring soaring natural wood open beam ceilings and a light filled open floor plan in 1,826 square feet of living space, the home reflects Tay’s masterful blend of light, natural wood finishes, custom cabinetry and connection to outdoor spaces. The lot measures 7,760 square feet and affords a covered patio and spacious private yard in the back, and a courtyard at the front, both of which flow seamlessly from the interior though expansive sliding glass doors. The property is located on a quiet interior street in La Marina Estates, a serene neighborhood of custom homes characterized by parkways, mature trees, pride of ownership and a strong sense of community.