Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

6500 E. Bay Shore Walk

6500 East Bayshore Walk · No Longer Available
Location

6500 East Bayshore Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beach front Living w/ Amazing Alamitos Bay View! - This is an amazing beachfront property on the Long Beach Peninsula! With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property boasts over 2100 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. There are two ground level bedrooms and 2 upper floor bedrooms. The living room and upper bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes refrigerator, oven, stove and dishwasher. There is a washer dryer onsite. There is a large patio with seating area and small side yard. The house includes a 3 car garage plus ample driveway parking - a real plus on the Peninsula! A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 6500 Bay Shore Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5525036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk have any available units?
6500 E. Bay Shore Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk have?
Some of 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6500 E. Bay Shore Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk is pet friendly.
Does 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk offer parking?
Yes, 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk offers parking.
Does 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk have a pool?
No, 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk have accessible units?
No, 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 E. Bay Shore Walk has units with dishwashers.
