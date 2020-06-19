6500 E. Bay Shore Walk

Amenities

Beach front Living w/ Amazing Alamitos Bay View! - This is an amazing beachfront property on the Long Beach Peninsula! With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this property boasts over 2100 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. There are two ground level bedrooms and 2 upper floor bedrooms. The living room and upper bedrooms boast vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes refrigerator, oven, stove and dishwasher. There is a washer dryer onsite. There is a large patio with seating area and small side yard. The house includes a 3 car garage plus ample driveway parking - a real plus on the Peninsula! A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 6500 Bay Shore Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE5525036)