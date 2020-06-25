645 Pacific Ave., #307

Amenities

Beautiful downtown Long Beach Condo, 2+2 near Beach, Fireplace, Spa, 3rd floor sunny - Classy Condo with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, balcony, Spa, gas Fireplace made of slate, hardwood floors, all counter tops are granite, Skylights, in house laundry. Plantation shutters with large arched windows. Recessed lighting throughout. A corner rear unit for maximum QUIET and privacy. Only one common wall. 2 full bathrooms with the vaulted ceiling that give attractive peaked ceilings in each room. Central heat and A/C. Secure and gated building. Parking is fully covered underneath the building with remote controlled gates. 2 parking spaces with more locking storage in front of each one. The rec room has a pool table and kitchen.

For COMMUTING, you couldn't ask for any better. The Metro Blue Line passes right in front of the building on Pacific It will re-open in September after the Blue Line gets a re-make and cosmetic face lift so it will be the newest and freshest. The name will change to the "A" Line. You can connect to transit to take you to virtually an part of Southern California with no waiting in traffic.

Walk a few blocks (1/2 mile) to dozens of restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues in the Old Town part of Long Beach. Walk a few more blocks and you'll be at the GOLDEN SHORES. The PIKE, the MARINA, HOTELS, CONVENTION CENTER, even more RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING, NIGHT LIFE, CATALINA FERRY, AQUARIUM of the PACIFIC and the QUEEN MARY You'll rarely need to drive. Call for OPEN HOUSE time and date.



No Pets Allowed



