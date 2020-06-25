All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

645 Pacific Ave., #307

645 Pacific Ave
Location

645 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
hot tub
Beautiful downtown Long Beach Condo, 2+2 near Beach, Fireplace, Spa, 3rd floor sunny - Classy Condo with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, balcony, Spa, gas Fireplace made of slate, hardwood floors, all counter tops are granite, Skylights, in house laundry. Plantation shutters with large arched windows. Recessed lighting throughout. A corner rear unit for maximum QUIET and privacy. Only one common wall. 2 full bathrooms with the vaulted ceiling that give attractive peaked ceilings in each room. Central heat and A/C. Secure and gated building. Parking is fully covered underneath the building with remote controlled gates. 2 parking spaces with more locking storage in front of each one. The rec room has a pool table and kitchen.
For COMMUTING, you couldn't ask for any better. The Metro Blue Line passes right in front of the building on Pacific It will re-open in September after the Blue Line gets a re-make and cosmetic face lift so it will be the newest and freshest. The name will change to the "A" Line. You can connect to transit to take you to virtually an part of Southern California with no waiting in traffic.
Walk a few blocks (1/2 mile) to dozens of restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues in the Old Town part of Long Beach. Walk a few more blocks and you'll be at the GOLDEN SHORES. The PIKE, the MARINA, HOTELS, CONVENTION CENTER, even more RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING, NIGHT LIFE, CATALINA FERRY, AQUARIUM of the PACIFIC and the QUEEN MARY You'll rarely need to drive. Call for OPEN HOUSE time and date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4887473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Pacific Ave., #307 have any available units?
645 Pacific Ave., #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Pacific Ave., #307 have?
Some of 645 Pacific Ave., #307's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Pacific Ave., #307 currently offering any rent specials?
645 Pacific Ave., #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Pacific Ave., #307 pet-friendly?
No, 645 Pacific Ave., #307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 645 Pacific Ave., #307 offer parking?
Yes, 645 Pacific Ave., #307 offers parking.
Does 645 Pacific Ave., #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Pacific Ave., #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Pacific Ave., #307 have a pool?
No, 645 Pacific Ave., #307 does not have a pool.
Does 645 Pacific Ave., #307 have accessible units?
No, 645 Pacific Ave., #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Pacific Ave., #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Pacific Ave., #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
