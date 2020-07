Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Recently updated two bedroom, one bathroom lower unit six blocks from the beach with a dedicated parking space! Stainless steel appliances, rear private patio, easy ground level entry in historic Rose Park. Walking distance to groceries, nail salons, restaurants and coffee shops and did we mention only six blocks to the beach?!