Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6224 California Ave

6224 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6224 California Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom House with Laundry Room on Huge Grassy Lot! Updated Interior & Pets Considered - Must See! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/815040?source=marketing

Unique 1 bedroom house on large grassy lot! Remodeled with new bathroom, floors and kitchen cabinets. Comes with W/D hookups, & stove. (Washer & dryer are included but "as is"). W/D hookups are in attached storage room in fenced in yard. Certain size/breed of dogs would be considered with additional deposit.

Call 562-498-0159 for more info.

Apply at www.abetterproperty.com.

NOTE VIDEO TOUR SHOWS ORIGINAL BATHROOM WHICH HAS SINCE BEEN REMODELED***

(RLNE2697463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 California Ave have any available units?
6224 California Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 California Ave have?
Some of 6224 California Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 California Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6224 California Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 California Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6224 California Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6224 California Ave offer parking?
No, 6224 California Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6224 California Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6224 California Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 California Ave have a pool?
No, 6224 California Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6224 California Ave have accessible units?
No, 6224 California Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 California Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 California Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
