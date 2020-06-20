6224 California Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedroom House with Laundry Room on Huge Grassy Lot! Updated Interior & Pets Considered - Must See! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/815040?source=marketing



Unique 1 bedroom house on large grassy lot! Remodeled with new bathroom, floors and kitchen cabinets. Comes with W/D hookups, & stove. (Washer & dryer are included but "as is"). W/D hookups are in attached storage room in fenced in yard. Certain size/breed of dogs would be considered with additional deposit.



Call 562-498-0159 for more info.



Apply at www.abetterproperty.com.



NOTE VIDEO TOUR SHOWS ORIGINAL BATHROOM WHICH HAS SINCE BEEN REMODELED***



(RLNE2697463)