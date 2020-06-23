All apartments in Long Beach
6118 Corsica Circle
6118 Corsica Circle

6118 Corsica Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Corsica Circle, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
ON THE WATERFRONT WITH 40' BOAT SLIP...Exquisite design & fine appointments highlight this Mediterranean style home in guard gated "Bay Harbour". Cathedral ceiling formal entry with view to the water, View living room with fireplace & corner windows, view dining room for gracious entertaining, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, custom cabinets, granite counters, Viking gas stove, Thermador refrig, built-in custom buffet, wine refrig & newer double pane windows. Family room off the kitchen for informal gatherings, downstairs guest bath, large laundry room, 3rd car garage is now an office, garage with Epoxy floor & plenty of storage. Grand master suite with deck, sitting room, fireplace, French doors & walk in closet. Master bath with jetted tub, large separate shower, atrium window, dual vanities and granite counters. 2 spacious guest bedrooms each with full bath. Huge center bonus room could be 4th bedroom. Maple, marble & carpet flooring, central dual zone A/C, skylights, crown molding & recessed lighting. Waterfront tiled patio with 40'slip (#65) conveniently located in front and BBQ station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Corsica Circle have any available units?
6118 Corsica Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 Corsica Circle have?
Some of 6118 Corsica Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 Corsica Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Corsica Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Corsica Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6118 Corsica Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6118 Corsica Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6118 Corsica Circle does offer parking.
Does 6118 Corsica Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Corsica Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Corsica Circle have a pool?
No, 6118 Corsica Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6118 Corsica Circle have accessible units?
No, 6118 Corsica Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Corsica Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 Corsica Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
