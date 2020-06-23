6118 Corsica Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

ON THE WATERFRONT WITH 40' BOAT SLIP...Exquisite design & fine appointments highlight this Mediterranean style home in guard gated "Bay Harbour". Cathedral ceiling formal entry with view to the water, View living room with fireplace & corner windows, view dining room for gracious entertaining, remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, custom cabinets, granite counters, Viking gas stove, Thermador refrig, built-in custom buffet, wine refrig & newer double pane windows. Family room off the kitchen for informal gatherings, downstairs guest bath, large laundry room, 3rd car garage is now an office, garage with Epoxy floor & plenty of storage. Grand master suite with deck, sitting room, fireplace, French doors & walk in closet. Master bath with jetted tub, large separate shower, atrium window, dual vanities and granite counters. 2 spacious guest bedrooms each with full bath. Huge center bonus room could be 4th bedroom. Maple, marble & carpet flooring, central dual zone A/C, skylights, crown molding & recessed lighting. Waterfront tiled patio with 40'slip (#65) conveniently located in front and BBQ station.