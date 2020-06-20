All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6035 Olive Avenue

6035 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6035 Olive Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Jordan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful and remodeled Single Family Residence in the north area of Long Beach. This property consist of TWO spacious bedrooms and ONE full remodeled bathroom. Property was painted two years ago and remodeled most of it. Brand new windows and doors, new hardwood floor and bran new kitchen with appliances, reseed lights, extra room in the back, that could be used for office or extra bedroom. Big detached garage with 3/4 bathroom. Great opportunity for your first time home renter
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 Olive Avenue have any available units?
6035 Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6035 Olive Avenue have?
Some of 6035 Olive Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6035 Olive Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6035 Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6035 Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 6035 Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 Olive Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 6035 Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6035 Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6035 Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6035 Olive Avenue has units with dishwashers.
