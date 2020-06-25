5754 E Lucia

Amenities

Wonderfully located on a delightful street in the Naples community of Long Beach, this 3 Bed, 2 Bath home has a beautifully updated quartz counter kitchen, formal dining area, large living room w/picture window, spacious 1st floor bedrooms, and huge upstairs master suite w/bath, kitchenette, and balcony; can also be ideal as a family room or a young adult's living space. Charming and private flagstone patio with decorative patio cover. Original hardwood floors, charismatic built-ins, gas fireplace, tankless water heater, recessed lighting and central A/C and heat.