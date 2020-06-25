All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

5754 E Lucia

5754 E Lucia Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5754 E Lucia Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderfully located on a delightful street in the Naples community of Long Beach, this 3 Bed, 2 Bath home has a beautifully updated quartz counter kitchen, formal dining area, large living room w/picture window, spacious 1st floor bedrooms, and huge upstairs master suite w/bath, kitchenette, and balcony; can also be ideal as a family room or a young adult's living space. Charming and private flagstone patio with decorative patio cover. Original hardwood floors, charismatic built-ins, gas fireplace, tankless water heater, recessed lighting and central A/C and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5754 E Lucia have any available units?
5754 E Lucia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5754 E Lucia have?
Some of 5754 E Lucia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5754 E Lucia currently offering any rent specials?
5754 E Lucia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5754 E Lucia pet-friendly?
No, 5754 E Lucia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5754 E Lucia offer parking?
No, 5754 E Lucia does not offer parking.
Does 5754 E Lucia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5754 E Lucia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5754 E Lucia have a pool?
No, 5754 E Lucia does not have a pool.
Does 5754 E Lucia have accessible units?
No, 5754 E Lucia does not have accessible units.
Does 5754 E Lucia have units with dishwashers?
No, 5754 E Lucia does not have units with dishwashers.
