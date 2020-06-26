5630 Azure Way

Amenities

On the water! California Coastal living at its best! This is a large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the private gated community of Spinnaker Coves. It was originally a 3 bedroom, but the two back bedrooms were merged into a single large bedroom suite, which can be used as a bedroom, office, den or all of the above. The master bedroom is located in the front of the townhouse and includes a balcony with a view of the water. The interior is bright and airy with a very comfortable layout. It offers a huge living room with a fire place, a kitchen filled with natural light and breakfast nook, and a formal dining area with a wet bar. The townhouse includes a laundry area, a relaxing front patio and plenty of storage space.



The private community of Spinnaker Coves features a beautiful heated pool, a spa, a gym, two tennis courts and a clubhouse with a kitchen. Walk to the farmers market, summer concerts, trails, parks and Marine Stadium. This just might be the nicest place to live in all of Long Beach.



A 30 foot boat slip is also available for an additional $400/month (which is well below market rate for slips in Long Beach).