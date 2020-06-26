All apartments in Long Beach
5630 Azure Way

5630 Azure Way · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Azure Way, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
On the water! California Coastal living at its best! This is a large 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the private gated community of Spinnaker Coves. It was originally a 3 bedroom, but the two back bedrooms were merged into a single large bedroom suite, which can be used as a bedroom, office, den or all of the above. The master bedroom is located in the front of the townhouse and includes a balcony with a view of the water. The interior is bright and airy with a very comfortable layout. It offers a huge living room with a fire place, a kitchen filled with natural light and breakfast nook, and a formal dining area with a wet bar. The townhouse includes a laundry area, a relaxing front patio and plenty of storage space.

The private community of Spinnaker Coves features a beautiful heated pool, a spa, a gym, two tennis courts and a clubhouse with a kitchen. Walk to the farmers market, summer concerts, trails, parks and Marine Stadium. This just might be the nicest place to live in all of Long Beach.

A 30 foot boat slip is also available for an additional $400/month (which is well below market rate for slips in Long Beach).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Azure Way have any available units?
5630 Azure Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Azure Way have?
Some of 5630 Azure Way's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Azure Way currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Azure Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Azure Way pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Azure Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5630 Azure Way offer parking?
No, 5630 Azure Way does not offer parking.
Does 5630 Azure Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Azure Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Azure Way have a pool?
Yes, 5630 Azure Way has a pool.
Does 5630 Azure Way have accessible units?
No, 5630 Azure Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Azure Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Azure Way does not have units with dishwashers.
