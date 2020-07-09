Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5621 Lewis Ave. Available 10/15/19 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! - This fantastic Long Beach home has an upgraded and spacious floor plan of 1,350 square feet, and includes a large open living room that opens to the remodeled kitchen boasting a stove, microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite counters and tons of cabinet space. The two bedrooms found in the front of the house feature a large wardrobe closet, large windows with blinds and fresh carpeting. The master suite located at the rear of the house has an attached private master bathroom. There is a sparkling pool in the rear yard with long driveway and carport as well as a 1 car garage. Located near Orange St. and South.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE2588771)