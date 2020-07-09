All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5621 Lewis Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5621 Lewis Ave.
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

5621 Lewis Ave.

5621 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5621 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5621 Lewis Ave. Available 10/15/19 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! - This fantastic Long Beach home has an upgraded and spacious floor plan of 1,350 square feet, and includes a large open living room that opens to the remodeled kitchen boasting a stove, microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, granite counters and tons of cabinet space. The two bedrooms found in the front of the house feature a large wardrobe closet, large windows with blinds and fresh carpeting. The master suite located at the rear of the house has an attached private master bathroom. There is a sparkling pool in the rear yard with long driveway and carport as well as a 1 car garage. Located near Orange St. and South.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2588771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 Lewis Ave. have any available units?
5621 Lewis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 Lewis Ave. have?
Some of 5621 Lewis Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 Lewis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5621 Lewis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 Lewis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5621 Lewis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5621 Lewis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5621 Lewis Ave. offers parking.
Does 5621 Lewis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 Lewis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 Lewis Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5621 Lewis Ave. has a pool.
Does 5621 Lewis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5621 Lewis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 Lewis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5621 Lewis Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine