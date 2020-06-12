All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

5620 THE TOLEDO

5620 The Toledo · No Longer Available
Location

5620 The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Naples House for Rent - 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home in the heart of naples right off the canal, with back patio deck, freshly painted, hardwood floors, french doors, upgraded kitchen, granite countertops, center island, Viking stove and oven, refrigerator(AGA), wood burning fireplace, custom tile, master bathroom with jacuzzi.

Small dog or cat okay

No cosigner

Available for Showings on 02/20/2020

Contact Kolby Pabst for showings - (562) 987-3244, kolby.pabst@pabstkinney.com.

(RLNE5578797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 THE TOLEDO have any available units?
5620 THE TOLEDO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 THE TOLEDO have?
Some of 5620 THE TOLEDO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 THE TOLEDO currently offering any rent specials?
5620 THE TOLEDO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 THE TOLEDO pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 THE TOLEDO is pet friendly.
Does 5620 THE TOLEDO offer parking?
No, 5620 THE TOLEDO does not offer parking.
Does 5620 THE TOLEDO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5620 THE TOLEDO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 THE TOLEDO have a pool?
No, 5620 THE TOLEDO does not have a pool.
Does 5620 THE TOLEDO have accessible units?
No, 5620 THE TOLEDO does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 THE TOLEDO have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 THE TOLEDO does not have units with dishwashers.
