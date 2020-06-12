5620 THE TOLEDO

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Naples House for Rent - 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home in the heart of naples right off the canal, with back patio deck, freshly painted, hardwood floors, french doors, upgraded kitchen, granite countertops, center island, Viking stove and oven, refrigerator(AGA), wood burning fireplace, custom tile, master bathroom with jacuzzi.



Small dog or cat okay



No cosigner



Available for Showings on 02/20/2020



Contact Kolby Pabst for showings - (562) 987-3244, kolby.pabst@pabstkinney.com.



(RLNE5578797)