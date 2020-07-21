All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

5612 E Wardlow Road

5612 E Wardlow Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5612 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Newly Built Private Studio Apt in Back of a Single Family Residence in Great Neighborhood! Ready to MOVE-IN! Fabulous Brand New Studio with Waterproof Laminate Floors and New Interior Paint. Open Kitchen with White Modern Cabinets, Quartz countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances; Gas Stove and Refrigerator. Bath includes Custom Modern Tile, Flooring, and Brand New cabinets. Unit has wall A/C unit. Close to Freeway, Shopping, El Dorado Park, and Cal State University Long Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 E Wardlow Road have any available units?
5612 E Wardlow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 E Wardlow Road have?
Some of 5612 E Wardlow Road's amenities include stainless steel, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 E Wardlow Road currently offering any rent specials?
5612 E Wardlow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 E Wardlow Road pet-friendly?
No, 5612 E Wardlow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5612 E Wardlow Road offer parking?
No, 5612 E Wardlow Road does not offer parking.
Does 5612 E Wardlow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 E Wardlow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 E Wardlow Road have a pool?
No, 5612 E Wardlow Road does not have a pool.
Does 5612 E Wardlow Road have accessible units?
No, 5612 E Wardlow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 E Wardlow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 E Wardlow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
