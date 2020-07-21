5612 E Wardlow Road

Amenities

Beautiful Newly Built Private Studio Apt in Back of a Single Family Residence in Great Neighborhood! Ready to MOVE-IN! Fabulous Brand New Studio with Waterproof Laminate Floors and New Interior Paint. Open Kitchen with White Modern Cabinets, Quartz countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances; Gas Stove and Refrigerator. Bath includes Custom Modern Tile, Flooring, and Brand New cabinets. Unit has wall A/C unit. Close to Freeway, Shopping, El Dorado Park, and Cal State University Long Beach