Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Live on the Island! - Lovely 4th floor condominium located in The Portofino Building on Naples Island! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has over 1,100 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors in the main living areas, neutral colored carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite tile counters, electric stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher plus a stacked washer/dryer unit. Upgraded bathrooms also have granite counters and newer fixtures. Plenty of light from all windows including a sliding glass door in living room which opens onto balcony running the length of the entire unit -- enjoy Island neighborhood views, a peek-a-boo ocean view plus sea breezes. One assigned parking space in gated garage. Plus this condo community has large pool and lounge area overlooking Alamitos Bay. You couldn't live at a better location -- walking distance to the beach and 2nd Street shops and restaurants. Paid water. One small, well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 5400 E. The Toledo #407, Long Beach, CA 90803

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999



(RLNE5229278)