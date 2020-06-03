All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5400 E The Toledo #407

5400 The Toledo · No Longer Available
Location

5400 The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live on the Island! - Lovely 4th floor condominium located in The Portofino Building on Naples Island! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit has over 1,100 sqft of living space. Hardwood floors in the main living areas, neutral colored carpeting in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite tile counters, electric stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher plus a stacked washer/dryer unit. Upgraded bathrooms also have granite counters and newer fixtures. Plenty of light from all windows including a sliding glass door in living room which opens onto balcony running the length of the entire unit -- enjoy Island neighborhood views, a peek-a-boo ocean view plus sea breezes. One assigned parking space in gated garage. Plus this condo community has large pool and lounge area overlooking Alamitos Bay. You couldn't live at a better location -- walking distance to the beach and 2nd Street shops and restaurants. Paid water. One small, well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 5400 E. The Toledo #407, Long Beach, CA 90803
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999

(RLNE5229278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 E The Toledo #407 have any available units?
5400 E The Toledo #407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 E The Toledo #407 have?
Some of 5400 E The Toledo #407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 E The Toledo #407 currently offering any rent specials?
5400 E The Toledo #407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 E The Toledo #407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 E The Toledo #407 is pet friendly.
Does 5400 E The Toledo #407 offer parking?
Yes, 5400 E The Toledo #407 offers parking.
Does 5400 E The Toledo #407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 E The Toledo #407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 E The Toledo #407 have a pool?
Yes, 5400 E The Toledo #407 has a pool.
Does 5400 E The Toledo #407 have accessible units?
No, 5400 E The Toledo #407 does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 E The Toledo #407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 E The Toledo #407 has units with dishwashers.

