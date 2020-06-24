5349 E. Village Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

3-bedroom, 3-bath house with approximately 2,400 sq ft. Full dining area, separate living and family rooms, laundry room with washer and dryer hook up. Stunning hardwood floors throughout, new paint, modern recessed lighting. New windows. Large french doors that open from family room to backyard.



No expense has been spared on the kitchen -- stainless steel appliances include massive bottom-freezer fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. TONS of functional, modern cabinet space with pull-out pantries and a separate soda/beer fridge. Large enough space for a separate kitchen table and chairs. Lots of windows to allow in the natural sunlight! Gorgeous downstairs bathroom, completed remodeled with radiant heat, separate shower and tub.



The 2-bedrooms and the 2-baths are located on the downstairs level. The 450 sq ft master suite is located upstairs. walk in shower, recessed lighting, built-in surround sound in the master suite.



Large front grass yard with tree house. Beautiful backyard with large pool (net cover provided), deck area, tons of tall trees to provide shade. Landscape lighting, controlled with switch and timer. 2 car garage and long driveway for additional parking.

1 minute walk to shops to Parkview Village with it's quaint boutique shops, restaurants, Post Office, hardware store, pharmacist, etc. Heartwell Park, public library, Lakewood High School, all major supermarkets, drug stores, theaters, shopping are all very close by. 24-hour Fitness less than a 2-minute drive.