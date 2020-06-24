All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5349 E. Village Rd

5349 Village Road · No Longer Available
Location

5349 Village Road, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
3-bedroom, 3-bath house with approximately 2,400 sq ft. Full dining area, separate living and family rooms, laundry room with washer and dryer hook up. Stunning hardwood floors throughout, new paint, modern recessed lighting. New windows. Large french doors that open from family room to backyard.

No expense has been spared on the kitchen -- stainless steel appliances include massive bottom-freezer fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. TONS of functional, modern cabinet space with pull-out pantries and a separate soda/beer fridge. Large enough space for a separate kitchen table and chairs. Lots of windows to allow in the natural sunlight! Gorgeous downstairs bathroom, completed remodeled with radiant heat, separate shower and tub.

The 2-bedrooms and the 2-baths are located on the downstairs level. The 450 sq ft master suite is located upstairs. walk in shower, recessed lighting, built-in surround sound in the master suite.

Large front grass yard with tree house. Beautiful backyard with large pool (net cover provided), deck area, tons of tall trees to provide shade. Landscape lighting, controlled with switch and timer. 2 car garage and long driveway for additional parking.
1 minute walk to shops to Parkview Village with it's quaint boutique shops, restaurants, Post Office, hardware store, pharmacist, etc. Heartwell Park, public library, Lakewood High School, all major supermarkets, drug stores, theaters, shopping are all very close by. 24-hour Fitness less than a 2-minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5349 E. Village Rd have any available units?
5349 E. Village Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5349 E. Village Rd have?
Some of 5349 E. Village Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5349 E. Village Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5349 E. Village Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 E. Village Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5349 E. Village Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5349 E. Village Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5349 E. Village Rd offers parking.
Does 5349 E. Village Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5349 E. Village Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 E. Village Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5349 E. Village Rd has a pool.
Does 5349 E. Village Rd have accessible units?
No, 5349 E. Village Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 E. Village Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5349 E. Village Rd has units with dishwashers.
