5277 E Ocean Boulevard

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Amazing Custom Built Contemporary 4BD /3 Ba/ 3000 sqft. home w/ Zoned HVAC, Security System & Spectacular 180° views from the three decks including a 12' x 30' rooftop deck. A 30' high foyer w/Skylights, Stacked Stone Wall, Custom Steel & Maple Staircase & porcelain tiled floor welcomes you. The Open Floor plan invites you into the spacious LR w/ BiFold LaCantina Doors that opens to a front deck. Formal dining area w/ floating Walnut & Quartz buffet is perfect for any size gathering.Eye-catching Chefs kitchen has sleek Walnut Cabinetry w/under mount lighting, Quartz Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash,11' Breakfast Bar,3 Pantries,5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Double oven, Built-in Microwave,Thermador 48"Refrigerator, Franke Stainless Steel Sinks & Much More.Off the entry is an office/den w/a Custom Oversized Tile Shower w/Seamless Doors & Floating Quartz Vanity. Large Upstairs FR/game room is perfect for a Big Screen & fun. Three large BD's share Custom Tiled BA w/ Mirabelle full height tub/Shower w/ Detachable Handheld & Floating Quartz vanity w/ Koehler sinks & Hans Grohe Faucets. Secluded Master Retreat includes a Walk-in Cedar Closet,Perfect & Private Deck for watching sunsets & En Suite Custom Travertine BA w/Kohler Underscore Soaking Tub w/ Quartz Slab Top, Dual sinks & Separate oversized Stall Shower w/Seamless Doors. There are 2 Oversized Finished Garages w/Direct Access,Frosted Glass roll up Doors & Epoxy. A must see One-of-a Kind View Home