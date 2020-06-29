All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5277 E Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5277 E Ocean Boulevard
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

5277 E Ocean Boulevard

5277 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5277 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing Custom Built Contemporary 4BD /3 Ba/ 3000 sqft. home w/ Zoned HVAC, Security System & Spectacular 180° views from the three decks including a 12' x 30' rooftop deck. A 30' high foyer w/Skylights, Stacked Stone Wall, Custom Steel & Maple Staircase & porcelain tiled floor welcomes you. The Open Floor plan invites you into the spacious LR w/ BiFold LaCantina Doors that opens to a front deck. Formal dining area w/ floating Walnut & Quartz buffet is perfect for any size gathering.Eye-catching Chefs kitchen has sleek Walnut Cabinetry w/under mount lighting, Quartz Counters, Subway Tile Backsplash,11' Breakfast Bar,3 Pantries,5 Burner Gas Cooktop, Double oven, Built-in Microwave,Thermador 48"Refrigerator, Franke Stainless Steel Sinks & Much More.Off the entry is an office/den w/a Custom Oversized Tile Shower w/Seamless Doors & Floating Quartz Vanity. Large Upstairs FR/game room is perfect for a Big Screen & fun. Three large BD's share Custom Tiled BA w/ Mirabelle full height tub/Shower w/ Detachable Handheld & Floating Quartz vanity w/ Koehler sinks & Hans Grohe Faucets. Secluded Master Retreat includes a Walk-in Cedar Closet,Perfect & Private Deck for watching sunsets & En Suite Custom Travertine BA w/Kohler Underscore Soaking Tub w/ Quartz Slab Top, Dual sinks & Separate oversized Stall Shower w/Seamless Doors. There are 2 Oversized Finished Garages w/Direct Access,Frosted Glass roll up Doors & Epoxy. A must see One-of-a Kind View Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5277 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
5277 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5277 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 5277 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5277 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5277 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5277 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5277 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5277 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5277 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5277 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5277 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5277 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5277 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5277 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5277 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5277 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5277 E Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine