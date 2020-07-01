All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
5270 E The Toledo
5270 E The Toledo

5270 The Toledo · No Longer Available
Location

5270 The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Belmont Shore House - Located in Belmont Shore, this light, bright and airy house is a real gem! With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home boasts approximately 1800 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room comes with original 1941 teak paneling and mosaic windows. There is a large dining area including wood burning fireplace. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range and microwave. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook with bay window. The bedrooms are large and have good closet space. The house sits on an over sized 3600 square foot lot which includes a side yard and back yard area with overhead awning. There is a 2 car garage with washer and dryer plus a storage loft.
A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 5270 E. The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5670422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5270 E The Toledo have any available units?
5270 E The Toledo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5270 E The Toledo have?
Some of 5270 E The Toledo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5270 E The Toledo currently offering any rent specials?
5270 E The Toledo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5270 E The Toledo pet-friendly?
Yes, 5270 E The Toledo is pet friendly.
Does 5270 E The Toledo offer parking?
Yes, 5270 E The Toledo offers parking.
Does 5270 E The Toledo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5270 E The Toledo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5270 E The Toledo have a pool?
No, 5270 E The Toledo does not have a pool.
Does 5270 E The Toledo have accessible units?
No, 5270 E The Toledo does not have accessible units.
Does 5270 E The Toledo have units with dishwashers?
No, 5270 E The Toledo does not have units with dishwashers.

