Belmont Shore House - Located in Belmont Shore, this light, bright and airy house is a real gem! With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home boasts approximately 1800 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room comes with original 1941 teak paneling and mosaic windows. There is a large dining area including wood burning fireplace. The kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range and microwave. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook with bay window. The bedrooms are large and have good closet space. The house sits on an over sized 3600 square foot lot which includes a side yard and back yard area with overhead awning. There is a 2 car garage with washer and dryer plus a storage loft.

A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 5270 E. The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



