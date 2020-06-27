525 E. Seaside Way #2006

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Luxury Condo at Harbor Place Towers! - This is a one of a kind great luxury condo at HARBORPLACE TOWERS in the heart of downtown Long Beach, This condo is located at on the 20th floor, with amazing panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean as well as some of the most famous landmarks of Long Beach such as the Queen Mary, Long Beach Arena, Marina, Catalina, Grissom oil island, 4th of July fireworks and 180 degree view from Palos Verdes to Newport during the day and night!!! GRAND PRIX TIME and Race Track is right below this lovely Condo! Nicely renovated with new flooring, new paint, beautiful stainless appliances, custom blinds and 10 ft high ceilings. For your convenience there is central AC and an in-unit washer and dryer. There are assigned two car packing spaces (tandem) HarborPlace Towers is a 23 story luxury high rise located in heart of downtown Long Beach, is extremely well maintained and managed with 24/7 security! The amenities include Pool, Spa and fitness center. Plenty of visitor parking for your family and guests. It is one of the most coveted residences in Long Beach, the City by the Sea. Long Beach is also voted one of the most walkable cities in the Nation. Walk to the beach, many diverse restaurants, museums, nightlife and much much more!

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Flori Parham at 310-462-7547. BRE No. #01977106.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5556188)