525 E. Seaside Way #2006
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

525 E. Seaside Way #2006

525 E Seaside Way · No Longer Available
Location

525 E Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Luxury Condo at Harbor Place Towers! - This is a one of a kind great luxury condo at HARBORPLACE TOWERS in the heart of downtown Long Beach, This condo is located at on the 20th floor, with amazing panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean as well as some of the most famous landmarks of Long Beach such as the Queen Mary, Long Beach Arena, Marina, Catalina, Grissom oil island, 4th of July fireworks and 180 degree view from Palos Verdes to Newport during the day and night!!! GRAND PRIX TIME and Race Track is right below this lovely Condo! Nicely renovated with new flooring, new paint, beautiful stainless appliances, custom blinds and 10 ft high ceilings. For your convenience there is central AC and an in-unit washer and dryer. There are assigned two car packing spaces (tandem) HarborPlace Towers is a 23 story luxury high rise located in heart of downtown Long Beach, is extremely well maintained and managed with 24/7 security! The amenities include Pool, Spa and fitness center. Plenty of visitor parking for your family and guests. It is one of the most coveted residences in Long Beach, the City by the Sea. Long Beach is also voted one of the most walkable cities in the Nation. Walk to the beach, many diverse restaurants, museums, nightlife and much much more!
For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Flori Parham at 310-462-7547. BRE No. #01977106.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5556188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 have any available units?
525 E. Seaside Way #2006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 have?
Some of 525 E. Seaside Way #2006's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 currently offering any rent specials?
525 E. Seaside Way #2006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 pet-friendly?
No, 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 offer parking?
Yes, 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 offers parking.
Does 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 have a pool?
Yes, 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 has a pool.
Does 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 have accessible units?
No, 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E. Seaside Way #2006 does not have units with dishwashers.

