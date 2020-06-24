514 Obispo Ave.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4503ad500d ----
This lovely two bedroom condo features vaulted ceilings, skylights and plenty of room. Unit comes with one restroom and both of the bedrooms are great sizes that feature great closet space. The whole condo has hardwood floors and fresh paint. The kitchen features dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Condo even has a private balcony off the dining area. Unit comes with a one car garage and there is onsite coin operated laundry. This condo will not last long.
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum.
Small-Medium Pets Only. 50lbs and below.
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Condo
Year Built: 1979
Utilities Included: Water and HOA
Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator
Garage / Parking: One Car Garage
Flooring: Tile and Hard wood
Yard: Courtyard and Balcony
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
On Site Coined Laundry
One Car Garage