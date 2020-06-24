514 Obispo Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely two bedroom condo features vaulted ceilings, skylights and plenty of room. Unit comes with one restroom and both of the bedrooms are great sizes that feature great closet space. The whole condo has hardwood floors and fresh paint. The kitchen features dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Condo even has a private balcony off the dining area. Unit comes with a one car garage and there is onsite coin operated laundry. This condo will not last long.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum.

Small-Medium Pets Only. 50lbs and below.

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Condo

Year Built: 1979

Utilities Included: Water and HOA

Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator

Garage / Parking: One Car Garage

Flooring: Tile and Hard wood

Yard: Courtyard and Balcony

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: None. We do not hold properties.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



On Site Coined Laundry

One Car Garage