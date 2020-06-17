510 Linden Avenue Unit D

Amenities

Gorgeous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental centrally located in the heart of Los Angeles.

The property is close to Downtown L.A., near to public transportation stops/hub, and is rated as Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise by walkscore.com, so it means your daily errands can be done easily either on foot or by bicycle.



The unit has vinyl floors, skylights, and tiled bathroom, and an attic. Its brand-new kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/ range.

The exterior has a fenced yard and lawn-- a cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. It comes with guaranteed driveway parking.



There are shared washer and dryer available along with a gas heater. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the unit, though.



The tenant is responsible for cable and internet. The landlord is responsible for water, trash, electricity, gas, and landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 97

Bike Score: 91



Nearby parks: Harvey Milk Park, Victory Park, and K-9 Corner Dog Park.



Bus lines:

61 ATLANTIC / ARTESIA STATION - 0.1 mile

151 4TH STREET - 0.1 mile

94 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER & STEARNS - 0.1 mile

91 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.2 mile



