All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 510 Linden Avenue Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
510 Linden Avenue Unit D
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

510 Linden Avenue Unit D

510 Linden Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

510 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries or Call us 425 321 0364)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now and book a showing!

Gorgeous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental centrally located in the heart of Los Angeles.
The property is close to Downtown L.A., near to public transportation stops/hub, and is rated as Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise by walkscore.com, so it means your daily errands can be done easily either on foot or by bicycle.

The unit has vinyl floors, skylights, and tiled bathroom, and an attic. Its brand-new kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/ range.
The exterior has a fenced yard and lawn-- a cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. It comes with guaranteed driveway parking.

There are shared washer and dryer available along with a gas heater. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the unit, though.

The tenant is responsible for cable and internet. The landlord is responsible for water, trash, electricity, gas, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 97
Bike Score: 91

Nearby parks: Harvey Milk Park, Victory Park, and K-9 Corner Dog Park.

Bus lines:
61 ATLANTIC / ARTESIA STATION - 0.1 mile
151 4TH STREET - 0.1 mile
94 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER & STEARNS - 0.1 mile
91 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5789526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Linden Avenue Unit D have any available units?
510 Linden Avenue Unit D has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Linden Avenue Unit D have?
Some of 510 Linden Avenue Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Linden Avenue Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
510 Linden Avenue Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Linden Avenue Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Linden Avenue Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 510 Linden Avenue Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 510 Linden Avenue Unit D does offer parking.
Does 510 Linden Avenue Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Linden Avenue Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Linden Avenue Unit D have a pool?
No, 510 Linden Avenue Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 510 Linden Avenue Unit D have accessible units?
No, 510 Linden Avenue Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Linden Avenue Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Linden Avenue Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 510 Linden Avenue Unit D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity