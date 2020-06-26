All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

505 E 21st St D

505 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 East 21st Street, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1BR Unit - Long Beach - Property Id: 216530

Find your new apartment at 505 E 21st St in Long Beach. It is a beautiful 2BR 1BA unit. The 90806 location in Long Beach is an ideal place for residents. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. Here at this community, the staff is ready to help match you with the perfect apartment. Contact us or drop by to talk about leasing and find your new home at 505 E 21st St.

*note: photos may not be of exact unit number
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216530
Property Id 216530

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E 21st St D have any available units?
505 E 21st St D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 505 E 21st St D currently offering any rent specials?
505 E 21st St D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E 21st St D pet-friendly?
No, 505 E 21st St D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 505 E 21st St D offer parking?
No, 505 E 21st St D does not offer parking.
Does 505 E 21st St D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 E 21st St D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E 21st St D have a pool?
No, 505 E 21st St D does not have a pool.
Does 505 E 21st St D have accessible units?
No, 505 E 21st St D does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E 21st St D have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 E 21st St D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 E 21st St D have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 E 21st St D does not have units with air conditioning.
