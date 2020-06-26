All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like
488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407

488 E Ocean Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

488 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
garage
internet access
sauna
488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 Available 03/15/20 FULLY FURNISHED CONDO with breathtaking City Views! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO with breathtaking City Views of downtown all the way to the San Gabriel Mountains! This lovely condo has 10-Foot High Ceilings with Crown Moldings, Master bedroom has a large master bath and walk-in closet. The Kitchen Boasts Granite Counter-Tops & all appliances including an in-unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. For Your Comfort there is Central AC & Heating. Stunning Views from living room and bedroom from your Private Balcony. Secure Gated 1 Assigned Parking Space in the underground garage. HOA pays for your Water (Hot & Cold), Internet, 24/7 Security Concierge, Fitness Center with Sauna Room, Club Room with a Business Center, and parking. Enjoy the short walking distance to the beach, biking trails, the metro lines, local restaurants and shops, entertainment venues including Performing Arts Center, the Pike, East Village and so much more! You are also just steps from the dozens of seasonal festivals at Rainbow Park, and the annual Long Beach Grand Prix! Downtown Long Beach is known for its urban environment and home to the city's most popular tourist attractions. Long Beach has one of the country's largest ports, the home of Carnival Cruise Line and the Queen Mary. Or hit up the sparkly downtown and growing arts scene. Shop Retro Row for vintage clothes, tiki gear and mid-century modern furniture. See the Museum of Latin American Art then head over to Pine Avenue for live music. Enjoy your home at the City by the Sea.
For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Flori Parham at 310-462-7547. DRE No. #01977106

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 have any available units?
488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 have?
Some of 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 currently offering any rent specials?
488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 pet-friendly?
No, 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 offer parking?
Yes, 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 offers parking.
Does 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 have a pool?
No, 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 does not have a pool.
Does 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 have accessible units?
No, 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 does not have accessible units.
Does 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long BeachBelmont HeightsTraffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine