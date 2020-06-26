Amenities

488 E. Ocean Blvd., #1407 Available 03/15/20 FULLY FURNISHED CONDO with breathtaking City Views! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO with breathtaking City Views of downtown all the way to the San Gabriel Mountains! This lovely condo has 10-Foot High Ceilings with Crown Moldings, Master bedroom has a large master bath and walk-in closet. The Kitchen Boasts Granite Counter-Tops & all appliances including an in-unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. For Your Comfort there is Central AC & Heating. Stunning Views from living room and bedroom from your Private Balcony. Secure Gated 1 Assigned Parking Space in the underground garage. HOA pays for your Water (Hot & Cold), Internet, 24/7 Security Concierge, Fitness Center with Sauna Room, Club Room with a Business Center, and parking. Enjoy the short walking distance to the beach, biking trails, the metro lines, local restaurants and shops, entertainment venues including Performing Arts Center, the Pike, East Village and so much more! You are also just steps from the dozens of seasonal festivals at Rainbow Park, and the annual Long Beach Grand Prix! Downtown Long Beach is known for its urban environment and home to the city's most popular tourist attractions. Long Beach has one of the country's largest ports, the home of Carnival Cruise Line and the Queen Mary. Or hit up the sparkly downtown and growing arts scene. Shop Retro Row for vintage clothes, tiki gear and mid-century modern furniture. See the Museum of Latin American Art then head over to Pine Avenue for live music. Enjoy your home at the City by the Sea.

For More Information or to Schedule a Showing, Please Contact Flori Parham at 310-462-7547. DRE No. #01977106



No Pets Allowed



