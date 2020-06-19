All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4580 Keever Ave

4580 Keever Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4580 Keever Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready, Bixby Highlands, cul-de-sac location on a huge lot. This beauty features an open floor plan maximizing living space. The light-filled living room features large dual paned windows and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is also open to the dining and living area and has white cabinets and black granite counters. The master bedroom has its own en-suite 3/4 bathroom and there is another updated full bathroom. The house has been meticulously maintained and updated including plumbing, a newer roof and A/C (2013). If that is not enough the private backyard is beautifully landscaped and lined with mature trees. The home also includes a storage shed and there is also plenty of additional storage in the garage. This home has it all, condition, space and location. You will not want to miss it!

(RLNE5618648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4580 Keever Ave have any available units?
4580 Keever Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4580 Keever Ave have?
Some of 4580 Keever Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4580 Keever Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4580 Keever Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4580 Keever Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4580 Keever Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4580 Keever Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4580 Keever Ave offers parking.
Does 4580 Keever Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4580 Keever Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4580 Keever Ave have a pool?
No, 4580 Keever Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4580 Keever Ave have accessible units?
No, 4580 Keever Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4580 Keever Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4580 Keever Ave has units with dishwashers.

