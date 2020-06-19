4580 Keever Ave

Amenities
Move in ready, Bixby Highlands, cul-de-sac location on a huge lot. This beauty features an open floor plan maximizing living space. The light-filled living room features large dual paned windows and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is also open to the dining and living area and has white cabinets and black granite counters. The master bedroom has its own en-suite 3/4 bathroom and there is another updated full bathroom. The house has been meticulously maintained and updated including plumbing, a newer roof and A/C (2013). If that is not enough the private backyard is beautifully landscaped and lined with mature trees. The home also includes a storage shed and there is also plenty of additional storage in the garage. This home has it all, condition, space and location. You will not want to miss it!
(RLNE5618648)