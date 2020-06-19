4580 Keever Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move in ready, Bixby Highlands, cul-de-sac location on a huge lot. This beauty features an open floor plan maximizing living space. The light-filled living room features large dual paned windows and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is also open to the dining and living area and has white cabinets and black granite counters. The master bedroom has its own en-suite 3/4 bathroom and there is another updated full bathroom. The house has been meticulously maintained and updated including plumbing, a newer roof and A/C (2013). If that is not enough the private backyard is beautifully landscaped and lined with mature trees. The home also includes a storage shed and there is also plenty of additional storage in the garage. This home has it all, condition, space and location. You will not want to miss it!



