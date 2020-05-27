451 West 4th Street

Amenities
TEXT OR EMAIL FOR MORE INFO AND TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 714-628-6269
We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!
Downtown Long Beach Studio Units Available To View in Remodeled Craftsman Style Building
Come have a look! This could be your next home! Prime Downtown Long Beach Location! Minutes away from Pine Street, Great restaurants like La Traviata, The Federal and Georges Greek Cafe. There's also Shoreline Village, The Metro Rail, The Aquarium Pacific, Rosie Dog Beach and so much more!
Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information, open house today!
KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 500
? Bedrooms: 0
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Street parking
? Lease Duration:12 months
? Deposit: $500
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry:on site
? Floor: 2
? Property Type: Apartment building
COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online rent payments and maintenance requests
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Granite Counter Top
**Images Are Of Similar Units
LEASE TERMS $1,495 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 447-457 West 4th Street, Long Beach,CA 90802
For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269
Pan American Properties

