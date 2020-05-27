All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
451 West 4th Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

451 West 4th Street

451 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

451 West 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
TEXT OR EMAIL FOR MORE INFO AND TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 714-628-6269

We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!

Downtown Long Beach Studio Units Available To View in Remodeled Craftsman Style Building
Come have a look! This could be your next home! Prime Downtown Long Beach Location! Minutes away from Pine Street, Great restaurants like La Traviata, The Federal and Georges Greek Cafe. There's also Shoreline Village, The Metro Rail, The Aquarium Pacific, Rosie Dog Beach and so much more!
Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information, open house today!

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 500
? Bedrooms: 0
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Street parking
? Lease Duration:12 months
? Deposit: $500
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry:on site
? Floor: 2
? Property Type: Apartment building

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online rent payments and maintenance requests

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Hardwood Like Flooring
? Granite Counter Top
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS $1,495 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 447-457 West 4th Street, Long Beach,CA 90802
For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269

Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=12777639

(RLNE5467972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 West 4th Street have any available units?
451 West 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 West 4th Street have?
Some of 451 West 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 West 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 West 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 451 West 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 451 West 4th Street offers parking.
Does 451 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 West 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 451 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 451 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 West 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
