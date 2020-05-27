451 West 4th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

TEXT OR EMAIL FOR MORE INFO AND TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 714-628-6269



We have the best that Long Beach has to offer!



Downtown Long Beach Studio Units Available To View in Remodeled Craftsman Style Building

Come have a look! This could be your next home! Prime Downtown Long Beach Location! Minutes away from Pine Street, Great restaurants like La Traviata, The Federal and Georges Greek Cafe. There's also Shoreline Village, The Metro Rail, The Aquarium Pacific, Rosie Dog Beach and so much more!

Call, text or email Emily at 714-628-6269 for more information, open house today!



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage: 500

? Bedrooms: 0

? Bathrooms: 1

? Parking: Street parking

? Lease Duration:12 months

? Deposit: $500

? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry:on site

? Floor: 2

? Property Type: Apartment building



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Near Transportation

? Online rent payments and maintenance requests



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher

? Microwave

? Garbage Disposal

? Hardwood Like Flooring

? Granite Counter Top

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS $1,495 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home!! 447-457 West 4th Street, Long Beach,CA 90802

For an appointment to view, please email or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269



Pan American Properties



