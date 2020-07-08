All apartments in Long Beach
4437 E 4th Street

4437 E 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

4437 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a86a6e708a ---- This spacious upstairs 2 bedroom welcomes you with a large living room with tons of lighting and windows, perfect for feeling that ocean breeze. Original kitchen has unit lots of cabinet space and fun colored tiled countertops! 2 bedrooms feature nice laminate flooring and ample closet space. 1 bathroom has a large vanity and full tub/shower combo. Complex is quaint and maintained and comes with onsite coin-operated laundry. Street Parking only. Sorry no pets allowed. Call us today to schedule a showing! Pet Policy: No Pets Smoking Policy: No smoking PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1947 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street parking only Flooring: Laminate/ Tile Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Onsite Coin Operated Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 E 4th Street have any available units?
4437 E 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 E 4th Street have?
Some of 4437 E 4th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4437 E 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 E 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4437 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4437 E 4th Street offers parking.
Does 4437 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 E 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 4437 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4437 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 4437 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4437 E 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

