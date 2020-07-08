4437 E 4th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a86a6e708a ---- This spacious upstairs 2 bedroom welcomes you with a large living room with tons of lighting and windows, perfect for feeling that ocean breeze. Original kitchen has unit lots of cabinet space and fun colored tiled countertops! 2 bedrooms feature nice laminate flooring and ample closet space. 1 bathroom has a large vanity and full tub/shower combo. Complex is quaint and maintained and comes with onsite coin-operated laundry. Street Parking only. Sorry no pets allowed. Call us today to schedule a showing! Pet Policy: No Pets Smoking Policy: No smoking PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Apartment Year Built: 1947 Utilities Included: Water Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: Street parking only Flooring: Laminate/ Tile Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Onsite Coin Operated Laundry