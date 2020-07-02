All apartments in Long Beach
442 E Platt St
442 E Platt St

442 East Platt Street · No Longer Available
Location

442 East Platt Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North Long Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with Yard, Garage and Long Driveway! - Two bedroom two bath adorable remodeled home with hardwood floors and tile. The kitchen is impecable with quartz counters and a waterfall bar with plenty of room for seating, accented by two pendant lights and a beautiful range hood cascading from the ceiling. Full stainless steel appliances include gas stove, side by side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, and a dishwasher. Custom cabinets with self closing doors and stylish backsplash that paints the back wall. Recessed lights throughout along with privacy glass doors make this home spectacular. Both bedrooms have sliding glass doors one that have access to the front driveway area and one that goes into the private back yard. There is a one car garage along with a long driveway for plenty of Offstreet parking. This home will go fast make it to yours today! Call 562-433-4700 for an appointment with one of our agents. CaDRE#01961007

(RLNE5474546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 E Platt St have any available units?
442 E Platt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 E Platt St have?
Some of 442 E Platt St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 E Platt St currently offering any rent specials?
442 E Platt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 E Platt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 E Platt St is pet friendly.
Does 442 E Platt St offer parking?
Yes, 442 E Platt St offers parking.
Does 442 E Platt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 E Platt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 E Platt St have a pool?
No, 442 E Platt St does not have a pool.
Does 442 E Platt St have accessible units?
No, 442 E Platt St does not have accessible units.
Does 442 E Platt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 E Platt St has units with dishwashers.

