442 E Platt St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

North Long Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath House with Yard, Garage and Long Driveway! - Two bedroom two bath adorable remodeled home with hardwood floors and tile. The kitchen is impecable with quartz counters and a waterfall bar with plenty of room for seating, accented by two pendant lights and a beautiful range hood cascading from the ceiling. Full stainless steel appliances include gas stove, side by side refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, and a dishwasher. Custom cabinets with self closing doors and stylish backsplash that paints the back wall. Recessed lights throughout along with privacy glass doors make this home spectacular. Both bedrooms have sliding glass doors one that have access to the front driveway area and one that goes into the private back yard. There is a one car garage along with a long driveway for plenty of Offstreet parking. This home will go fast make it to yours today! Call 562-433-4700 for an appointment with one of our agents. CaDRE#01961007



(RLNE5474546)