4333 Elm Avenue

4333 Elm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom/1 bath single story duplex apartment in Bixby Knolls. The unit has been upgraded with gray shaker cabinets with soft close, white quartz counters, Whirpool stainless steel appliances - gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. It has, new paint, new water resistant wood laminate thru-out, new baseboards, dual paned windows with slider to private back patio area. Comes with energy efficient mini-split HVAC system and ceiling fans. Also has inside laundry included. The bathroom has been nicely upgraded with new vanity, tile surround, new toilet and new hardware. It also comes with its own private 1 car garage included. Awesome location directly behind the new Trader Joes,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Elm Avenue have any available units?
4333 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 4333 Elm Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4333 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 4333 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4333 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 Elm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
