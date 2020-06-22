433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage garage

Welcome to the Newberry Loft Community! Highly desirable location for those interested in living an urban lifestyle. Newly built

in 2016, this 3rd floor, 1421 square foot, East facing unit is located in the historic district of Pine Ave in Downtown Long

Beach. The open-concept loft features 11'9" ceilings, structural concrete pillars, and custom upgrades including built-in speaker

system, quartz countertops, waterfall kitchen island, Italian soft close cabinets, brushed steel backsplash, stainless steel

appliances, engineered and tile flooring, window coverings, and inside laundry. Additionally, there is a secured parking space and

bike storage area in the subterranean garage.