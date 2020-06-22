All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue

433 Pine Avenue · (562) 506-4794
Location

433 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1420 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to the Newberry Loft Community! Highly desirable location for those interested in living an urban lifestyle. Newly built
in 2016, this 3rd floor, 1421 square foot, East facing unit is located in the historic district of Pine Ave in Downtown Long
Beach. The open-concept loft features 11'9" ceilings, structural concrete pillars, and custom upgrades including built-in speaker
system, quartz countertops, waterfall kitchen island, Italian soft close cabinets, brushed steel backsplash, stainless steel
appliances, engineered and tile flooring, window coverings, and inside laundry. Additionally, there is a secured parking space and
bike storage area in the subterranean garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue have any available units?
433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue have?
Some of 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue does offer parking.
Does 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Pine Ave #307 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
