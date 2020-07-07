All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 4329 Lime.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
4329 Lime
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

4329 Lime

4329 Lime Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4329 Lime Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4329 Lime Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Bixby Knolls! - This beautifully crafted home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime Bixby Knolls neighborhood close to boutique shops, cafes and parks. The exterior features fully landscaped and irrigated front and rear yards, a large patio area and a 2 car garage with remote opener.

The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, with french doors overlooking the lushly landscaped rear patio, a crackling fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding and rich hardwood flooring that create a warm and inviting feel. The living room connects to the large formal dining room that features period lighting and French doors that open to the partially covered private patio area with a brick fireplace and lounge seating. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, wine cooler, and boasts natural stone counters with cross cut tile back splash and rich maple cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen a breakfast nook with booth seating that overlooks the rear yard.

All 3 bedrooms and both bathrooms are connected by a long hallway, with the private master suite found at the end of the hall and having direct access to the rear bathroom. The remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and share the main hallway bathroom that has been recently remodeled.

There is a detached laundry room off the garage that includes added storage area, cabinets and a side by side washer & dryer. The private rear yard has a grass area, RV parking, and a walkway that leads to the patio and front yard.

***SHOWINGS AVAILABLE NOW***

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com to schdule a viewing and apply online today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5765992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Lime have any available units?
4329 Lime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Lime have?
Some of 4329 Lime's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Lime currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Lime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Lime pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Lime is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Lime offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Lime offers parking.
Does 4329 Lime have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 Lime offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Lime have a pool?
No, 4329 Lime does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Lime have accessible units?
No, 4329 Lime does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Lime have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Lime has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine