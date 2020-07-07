Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

4329 Lime Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Bixby Knolls! - This beautifully crafted home features a long list of amenities, and is located in a prime Bixby Knolls neighborhood close to boutique shops, cafes and parks. The exterior features fully landscaped and irrigated front and rear yards, a large patio area and a 2 car garage with remote opener.



The interior features a formal entry that opens to a spacious main living area, with french doors overlooking the lushly landscaped rear patio, a crackling fireplace, recessed lighting, crown molding and rich hardwood flooring that create a warm and inviting feel. The living room connects to the large formal dining room that features period lighting and French doors that open to the partially covered private patio area with a brick fireplace and lounge seating. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, wine cooler, and boasts natural stone counters with cross cut tile back splash and rich maple cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen a breakfast nook with booth seating that overlooks the rear yard.



All 3 bedrooms and both bathrooms are connected by a long hallway, with the private master suite found at the end of the hall and having direct access to the rear bathroom. The remaining bedrooms are nicely sized and share the main hallway bathroom that has been recently remodeled.



There is a detached laundry room off the garage that includes added storage area, cabinets and a side by side washer & dryer. The private rear yard has a grass area, RV parking, and a walkway that leads to the patio and front yard.



***SHOWINGS AVAILABLE NOW***



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com to schdule a viewing and apply online today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

DRE License #01251870



INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED



(RLNE5765992)