Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Two bed, 2 Bath with garage and parking - Great location! Garage included !



Features:

* Possible second garage for $100 monthly

* Newly remodeled with wood and tile floors

* Vertical blinds

* Green house window in kitchen

* Large balcony

* New gas stove

* Dining area with ceiling fan

* Spacious closets

* Remodeled baths with custom tile

* Spacious living area with wood floors

* Skylight



Call to tour 562-433-0934 or text Lucille 562-220-8987



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5525329)