43 59th Place

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Enjoy cool ocean breezes and the ultimate in beach style living. This newly constructed unit is ideally located on the Peninsula between the Bay and the Ocean. Two beds, one bath, ground floor unit features the latest in stainless steel appliances and contemporary finishes. Open concept living space with central air and one car attached garage.

Close to a variety of water activities as well as walking distance to Belmont Shore/Naples restaurants and entertainment.

Easy access to 405. 605 and 22 Freeways.

No Pets. No Motorcycles.