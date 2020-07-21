All apartments in Long Beach
43 59th Place
43 59th Place

43 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

43 59th Place, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Enjoy cool ocean breezes and the ultimate in beach style living. This newly constructed unit is ideally located on the Peninsula between the Bay and the Ocean. Two beds, one bath, ground floor unit features the latest in stainless steel appliances and contemporary finishes. Open concept living space with central air and one car attached garage.
Close to a variety of water activities as well as walking distance to Belmont Shore/Naples restaurants and entertainment.
Easy access to 405. 605 and 22 Freeways.
No Pets. No Motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 59th Place have any available units?
43 59th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 59th Place have?
Some of 43 59th Place's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
43 59th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 59th Place pet-friendly?
No, 43 59th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 43 59th Place offer parking?
Yes, 43 59th Place offers parking.
Does 43 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 59th Place have a pool?
No, 43 59th Place does not have a pool.
Does 43 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 43 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 43 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 59th Place has units with dishwashers.
