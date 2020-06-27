426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Amiable 1,083-square-foot, 5 bedrooms, 2-baths apartment (2 stories on the 2nd floor) on the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Long Beach, California!



The cozy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, bathtub, and ceiling lights. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and smooth granite countertop. There are also ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher that help make preparing meals easy and convenient.



A shared (coin-operated) washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans and wall heater (gas-operated).



It comes with 4 spots carport, uncovered.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Exterior has a balcony, perfect for some much-needed R&R.



Renter pays for electricity, gas, sewage, cable, and internet.



Tenants can freely use the basketball court and playground. Near transportation, parks, and dock.



Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 81

Bike Score: 87



This prime location is considered a Walkers Paradise, very bikeable, and has an excellent transit according to walkscore.com so daily errands do not require a car and making trips are convenient, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Nearby Schools:

Chavez Elementary School - 1.08 miles, 7/10

Washington Middle School - 0.96 miles, 5/10

International Elementary School - 0.65 miles, 5/10

Lincoln Elementary School - 1.54 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

3 Line 3 - 0.1 mile

182 PACIFIC - 0.1 mile

192 SANTA FE / SOUTH ST. - 0.1 mile

191 SANTA FE / DEL AMO - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Blue Line (801) - 0.1 mile



(RLNE5111514)