All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca

426 Golden Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Amiable 1,083-square-foot, 5 bedrooms, 2-baths apartment (2 stories on the 2nd floor) on the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Long Beach, California!

The cozy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, bathtub, and ceiling lights. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and smooth granite countertop. There are also ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher that help make preparing meals easy and convenient.

A shared (coin-operated) washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans and wall heater (gas-operated).

It comes with 4 spots carport, uncovered.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Exterior has a balcony, perfect for some much-needed R&R.

Renter pays for electricity, gas, sewage, cable, and internet.

Tenants can freely use the basketball court and playground. Near transportation, parks, and dock.

Walk Score: 97
Transit Score: 81
Bike Score: 87

This prime location is considered a Walkers Paradise, very bikeable, and has an excellent transit according to walkscore.com so daily errands do not require a car and making trips are convenient, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Nearby Schools:
Chavez Elementary School - 1.08 miles, 7/10
Washington Middle School - 0.96 miles, 5/10
International Elementary School - 0.65 miles, 5/10
Lincoln Elementary School - 1.54 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
3 Line 3 - 0.1 mile
182 PACIFIC - 0.1 mile
192 SANTA FE / SOUTH ST. - 0.1 mile
191 SANTA FE / DEL AMO - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Blue Line (801) - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5111514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca have any available units?
426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca have?
Some of 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca currently offering any rent specials?
426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca is pet friendly.
Does 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca offer parking?
Yes, 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca offers parking.
Does 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca have a pool?
No, 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca does not have a pool.
Does 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca have accessible units?
No, 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Golden Ave, Long Beach, Ca has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine