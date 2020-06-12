420 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit located at 4th and Magnolia in Downtown Long Beach. Recently updated, hardwood floors, granite counters and much more! Large living room with a breakfast bar that opens into the kitchen. The large kitchen comes with plenty of storage and counter space. The unit also features a separate room located inside the unit which includes washer and gas dryer hookups. The 2 bedrooms come with ample walk-in closet space. Located a few blocks from Pine Street and a short walk from The Pike, Long Beach Aquarium and Shoreline Village. Asking $1,850 per month with a $2,500 deposit. Minimum 1 year lease and small pets considered for additional deposit.