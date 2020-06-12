All apartments in Long Beach
420 Magnolia Avenue

420 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit located at 4th and Magnolia in Downtown Long Beach. Recently updated, hardwood floors, granite counters and much more! Large living room with a breakfast bar that opens into the kitchen. The large kitchen comes with plenty of storage and counter space. The unit also features a separate room located inside the unit which includes washer and gas dryer hookups. The 2 bedrooms come with ample walk-in closet space. Located a few blocks from Pine Street and a short walk from The Pike, Long Beach Aquarium and Shoreline Village. Asking $1,850 per month with a $2,500 deposit. Minimum 1 year lease and small pets considered for additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
420 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 420 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 420 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 420 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 420 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 420 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 420 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
