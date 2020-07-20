All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 419 Daisy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
419 Daisy Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

419 Daisy Avenue

419 Daisy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

419 Daisy Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
There are many reasons you will be enthralled by this early 20th century Foursquare house & want to make this your home: it’s located in Long Beach, CA close to the beach & minutes away from transportation to LA and Orange County. This former schoolhouse is walking distance to Downtown, with its variety of restaurants, entertainment shops & art. The house is on the southern end of the Daisy Avenue bike path, which allows you to travel all the way to north Long Beach or a short 15 minutes down to the beach bike path. The completely renovated 1904 Foursquare Historic house received the 2009 Long Beach Historic Preservation Award, which was then followed by recognition as a stop on the Long Beach Best Homes Tour. The neighborhood is commonly referred to as Willmore, short for Willmore City, the name used to identify the area before Long Beach was founded. This fully furnished house brings visitors back to the 1900’s era comforts of home. On the ground floor, there are 2 parlors, formal dining room, Butler’s pantry, kitchen, laundry area & guests bathroom. Upstairs are 4 comfortable bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The historic character & decor is complimented by touches of modernity that have been added for convenience such as classically styled bathrooms, kitchen with a double door refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Washer & dryer are located in an enclosed porch off the kitchen. This historic home fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Daisy Avenue have any available units?
419 Daisy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Daisy Avenue have?
Some of 419 Daisy Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Daisy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
419 Daisy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Daisy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 419 Daisy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 419 Daisy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 419 Daisy Avenue offers parking.
Does 419 Daisy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 Daisy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Daisy Avenue have a pool?
No, 419 Daisy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 419 Daisy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 419 Daisy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Daisy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Daisy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine