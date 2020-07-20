419 Daisy Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

There are many reasons you will be enthralled by this early 20th century Foursquare house & want to make this your home: it’s located in Long Beach, CA close to the beach & minutes away from transportation to LA and Orange County. This former schoolhouse is walking distance to Downtown, with its variety of restaurants, entertainment shops & art. The house is on the southern end of the Daisy Avenue bike path, which allows you to travel all the way to north Long Beach or a short 15 minutes down to the beach bike path. The completely renovated 1904 Foursquare Historic house received the 2009 Long Beach Historic Preservation Award, which was then followed by recognition as a stop on the Long Beach Best Homes Tour. The neighborhood is commonly referred to as Willmore, short for Willmore City, the name used to identify the area before Long Beach was founded. This fully furnished house brings visitors back to the 1900’s era comforts of home. On the ground floor, there are 2 parlors, formal dining room, Butler’s pantry, kitchen, laundry area & guests bathroom. Upstairs are 4 comfortable bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. The historic character & decor is complimented by touches of modernity that have been added for convenience such as classically styled bathrooms, kitchen with a double door refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Washer & dryer are located in an enclosed porch off the kitchen. This historic home fully furnished.