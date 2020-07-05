All apartments in Long Beach
4139 Keever Ave.

4139 Keever Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4139 Keever Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3/1 home in Bixby area... - This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home offers 1,124 sq ft of interior living space and nice size lot, with long driveway, detached garage and beautiful grassy backyard. This charming home is in a desirable area of Long Beach, walking distance to Cherry Park, Library, Award-Winning Schools, Supermarket, Restaurants, Hospitals, Shopping Center and just a short drive to the Beach & California State University, Long Beach. Text Nicole at 562-881-8409 for showing info.

(RLNE5703001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4139 Keever Ave. have any available units?
4139 Keever Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 4139 Keever Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4139 Keever Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4139 Keever Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4139 Keever Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4139 Keever Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4139 Keever Ave. offers parking.
Does 4139 Keever Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4139 Keever Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4139 Keever Ave. have a pool?
No, 4139 Keever Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4139 Keever Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4139 Keever Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4139 Keever Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4139 Keever Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4139 Keever Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4139 Keever Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

