403 W 8th St

This spacious 2 story 3 bedroom unit features tons of character, fresh paint, and lots of space! The apartment offers a roomy, open concept floor plan. Separate living and dining room leads you to the huge kitchen that has nice white cabinets and granite countertops. 1 bathroom located downstairs offers stand-up shower and nice vanity. The 2nd story has all 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Bathroom features original claw-foot tub! Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Apartment

Year Built: 1921

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Stove

Garage / Parking: Street Parking

Flooring: Laminate, Tile

Yard: Balcony

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*