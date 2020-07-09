All apartments in Long Beach
403 W 8th St
403 W 8th St

403 W 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

403 W 8th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88567bb011 ----
This spacious 2 story 3 bedroom unit features tons of character, fresh paint, and lots of space! The apartment offers a roomy, open concept floor plan. Separate living and dining room leads you to the huge kitchen that has nice white cabinets and granite countertops. 1 bathroom located downstairs offers stand-up shower and nice vanity. The 2nd story has all 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Bathroom features original claw-foot tub! Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Apartment
Year Built: 1921
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Laminate, Tile
Yard: Balcony
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

