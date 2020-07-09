403 W 8th St

Amenities
This spacious 2 story 3 bedroom unit features tons of character, fresh paint, and lots of space! The apartment offers a roomy, open concept floor plan. Separate living and dining room leads you to the huge kitchen that has nice white cabinets and granite countertops. 1 bathroom located downstairs offers stand-up shower and nice vanity. The 2nd story has all 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Bathroom features original claw-foot tub! Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit.
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Apartment
Year Built: 1921
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: Street Parking
Flooring: Laminate, Tile
Yard: Balcony
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
