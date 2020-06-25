395 East 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dramatic, Two-Story 2BR. Open Layout With Loft-like Feel. Large 1770 Sq. Ft., Plus Private Outdoor Patio Area. Features High Ceilings, Laminate Floors, Upgraded Kitchen and Bath, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Architectural Staircase, Luxurious Master Bath, and Washer-Dryer in Unit. Comes With Two Assigned, Subterranean Parking Spaces. Amenities Include Fitness Center and Club Room. Close to Entertainment/Restaurants, the Ocean, Performing Arts Center, The Pike, and East Village Arts District. Walking Distance to the Supermarket and Public Transportation. You Will Love This Unit!



For More Information or To Schedule A Showing, Please TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 4/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.