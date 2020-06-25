All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 395 East 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
395 East 4th Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:19 AM

395 East 4th Street

395 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

395 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dramatic, Two-Story 2BR. Open Layout With Loft-like Feel. Large 1770 Sq. Ft., Plus Private Outdoor Patio Area. Features High Ceilings, Laminate Floors, Upgraded Kitchen and Bath, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Architectural Staircase, Luxurious Master Bath, and Washer-Dryer in Unit. Comes With Two Assigned, Subterranean Parking Spaces. Amenities Include Fitness Center and Club Room. Close to Entertainment/Restaurants, the Ocean, Performing Arts Center, The Pike, and East Village Arts District. Walking Distance to the Supermarket and Public Transportation. You Will Love This Unit!

For More Information or To Schedule A Showing, Please TXT Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 4/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 East 4th Street have any available units?
395 East 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 East 4th Street have?
Some of 395 East 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 East 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
395 East 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 East 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 East 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 395 East 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 395 East 4th Street offers parking.
Does 395 East 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 East 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 East 4th Street have a pool?
No, 395 East 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 395 East 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 395 East 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 395 East 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 East 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine